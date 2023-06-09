Bantry woman claimed she was hit with a blind by her former partner

A BANTRY man accused of assaulting his former partner has been given a conditional discharge, which means that no conviction will be recorded against him.

Edward O’Sullivan of Maugha, Kealkil, Bantry, denied assaulting Margaret O’Sullivan at Highland View at Dromclough East in Bantry on July 27th 2022.

In evidence, Margaret O’Sullivan said her husband came to the back of the house where his workshop is located and they exchanged words.

She said she had asked him for money for the electricity bill, and had also asked why there were incorrect number plates on his van.

‘He got really violent towards me and started shouting at me,’ said the witness. She alleged he hit her on the right side of her face with a broken piece of blind from the workshop door. In evidence in his own defence, Edward O’Sullivan said he had never in his life hit a woman and that, on this occasion, Margaret O’Sullivan sustained an injury when she turned to leave and one of the broken blinds on the door fell off and caught her on the side of her face.

Gda Jason Daly, who investigated the incident, said he spoke to the alleged injured party and she told him she was splitting from her partner. ‘She alleged she was hit by a blind,’ said the garda. ‘She was upset and she had been crying. She was traumatised and I took her away from the house after I investigated the incident.’

‘One could say that this is a case of one person’s word against another, but the evidence of Gda Daly supports the witness’s account of what happened,’ said Judge McNulty. Vicki Buckley, solicitor for the accused, asked the judge to take into consideration that the parties have a very acrimonious relationship and to give her client the benefit of the probation act.

Instead, the judge gave the accused the benefit of a conditional discharge for a period of two years, and he ordered the accused to enter into a probation bond in the sum of €10,000 – 10% of which must be in cash – to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.