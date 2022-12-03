Bantry store beats 220 to claim award

THE annual Edward Dillon & Santa Rita Estates SuperValu Off Licence of the Year Awards took place at The Galway Bay Hotel in Galway, with SuperValu Bantry named as the overall winner, chosen out of over 220 SuperValu stores in Ireland.

Jim O’Keeffe, Ronan Dempsey, Damien Scull and Anthony Harte were there on the night to represent SuperValu Bantry and were presented with their award by Andy O’Hara, chief executive Edward Dillon and Terry Pennington of Santa Rita Estates.

They won an exclusive trip to Spain, visiting the Rioja region and exploring the sights of Madrid.

Among the finalists on the night were SuperValu in Castletownbere.

The finalist stores were marked on a range of criteria including overall appearance, innovation and customer service.

‘We’re delighted to be back with our first awards ceremony since 2019, said Andy O’Hara. ‘As has always been the case, the standard of stores is second to none.

‘It’s fantastic to see the passion from each store and the hard work their teams put in to achieve such excellence. We would like to thank and congratulate all the four winning stores, and also to each of the finalist stores.’