Bantry says: Please help us; FREE Kilmichael Ambush Centenary supplement; Renovated period house in Castletownshend village for €395,000; Special four-page Motoring feature; Five pages of Munster final build-up; 18 reasons to be cheerful

In this week's Southern Star
In News:
• Bantry business people are exhausted after the third flood in four months
• Ellie Byrne on moving her family from Limerick to West Cork
• FREE Kilmichael Ambush Centenary supplement
• Property: Renovated period house in Castletownshend village for €395,000
• Farming: West Cork Farming Awards - Drystock Shortlist
• Motoring: Special four-page feature
In Sport:
• Five pages of Munster final build-up as Cork take on Tipperary on Sunday
• West Cork’s hat-trick heroes - Gavin Coombes & Ainé Terry O'Sullivan
In Life & Community:
• Our columnists give their top tips on how to be happy, right here, right now!
