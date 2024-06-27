Bantry parents seek bus to Schull school

PARENTS in Bantry are campaigning to secure a new bus route to Schull Community College.

Helen O’Neill, a Montessori school teacher in Coomhola, is just one of about 20 parents who are hoping to secure the new bus service.

Helen said the parents mobilised via WhatsApp, but they have also posted their demand on social media platforms.

She said their efforts have allowed them to compile a database of about 30 children who are either keen to relocate, or start year one, at Schull Community College.

‘Thirty-plus children certainly warrants a daily bus service to take the kids to and from school,’ said Helen, who pointed out that there is currently only one bus going to Schull, but that departs from Durrus.

‘We need help, and we need it asap, before school begins at the end of August, so we have been working with local TDs Christopher O’Sullivan (FF), Michael Collins (Ind Ire) and Holly Cairns (SD), as well as Cllrs Patrick Gerard Murphy (FF), Caroline Cronin (FG) and Finbarr Harrington (Ind), who are making representations on our behalf,’ she said.

Helen pointed out that two of her own teenage children are content to continue their excellent education in Bantry, but one of her daughters would benefit from attending a smaller school, such as Schull.

‘I really feel strongly that we should be able to choose the school that our children go to. Obviously, Bantry is our local school. But I feel my daughter works better in a smaller school environment.

‘She came from a lovely small country school in Coomhola, where she thrived. When she went into the big school in Bantry, she became overwhelmed with the bigger classes.

‘We feel she will find life easier in a smaller school like Schull. My other two teenagers attend Bantry and are happy there, but all children are different and learn differently, and might learn more easily in a smaller environment,’ said Helen.

The parents have also pointed out that it is not feasible to have 20, or more, cars on the road from Bantry to Schull – twice a day Monday to Friday.

‘A bus makes far more sense, especially in a time where we are trying to reduce our carbon emissions,’ said Helen.

A department spokesperson told The Southern Star that the School Transport Scheme is managed by Bus Éireann on behalf of the Department of Education. Bus Éireann said that following the payment closing date of June 7th, it will now analyse routes and some may be altered.