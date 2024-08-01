Bantry Nursing Home in receivership but no plans to close

The Bantry Nursing Home will continue as normal and will be sold as a 'going concern', with no plans to close, the receiver appointed confirmed on Thursday evening.

Confirmation of the appointment of a receiver was made on Thursday afternoon. Staff of the nursing home, which has 35 residents have been informed.

A number of nursing homes in the Aparee group have been placed in receivership. However it is understood the Bantry operation of the Aparee Nursing Home group is profitable, and there are no plans to close.

Receiver Gerard Murphy told The Southern Star that it is now on the market.

'The nursing home will continue day to day as normal for staff and residents and there will be no change to personnel or to the residents' situation there,' he said.

'There are no plans for closure. There are plans to upgrade the home and those plans will continue.'

Local Fianna Fáil Cllr Patrick Gerard Murphy met with the receiver on Thursday and while going into receivership is a serious concern, he is confident the home is on a sound footing. 'I will continue to engage with the receiver but I want to assure residents and their families that there are no imminent plans for closure. Indeed the plan is to expand to a 50-capacity facility with Hiqa approval,' Cllr Murphy said.

Receiver Gerard Murphy said the home is now on the market and an independent auctioneer will be appointed imminently. A sale could take place in the next three or four weeks.

'I’m going to work as hard possible to ensure that it continues as normal with the new operators,’ said Cllr Murphy.