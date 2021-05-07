Bantry man runs to raise awareness of suicide prevention

A Bantry man is undertaking a 14-mile commemorative run in memory of his cousin who took his own life earlier this year.

Connie O’Sullivan, who is in his early 50s, took up running with the express intention of honouring Connie Cronin.

He is also hoping to raise funds and awareness about the good work that Pieta House does in helping people with their mental health.

Connie Cronin was in his mid-50s when he committed suicide, so his cousin thought it would be a thoughtful gesture to run from his graveside in Glengarriff to the Abbey slipway in Bantry.

Connie O’Sullivan – who is considered a typical man’s man – believes it is important to do something that people can relate to, especially men.

‘Suicide is serious issue and seems to affect men more than women. The people I know who committed suicide, this year, are all men,’ he added.

‘The message I’d like to get across is that there is always hope out there. Suicide is not a solution. My fear is that it’s a spur of the moment decision that might not happen if only the person would reach out and talk to someone.’

Connie said the Covid-19 pandemic has been challenging for many, but it can offer new opportunities too.

‘This is coming from a farmer/tyre technician who has recently started dabbling in yoga, swimming, running, kayaking, meditation and hiking – things I’d never done before, or barely knew anything about.’

To cheer Connie on Sunday, May 9th people are going to have to get up early. He is setting out at 5am and hopes to arrive at the slipway at the Abbey slipway at 6.30pm.

It’s Connie’s version of Darkness into Light. It may be a day late, and slightly out of step with everyone else, but it can’t be helped because Connie confessed he has a prior engagement.