Bantry man named best first aid trainer in Munster

FORMER Bantry firefighter Ian Vickery has been named Best First Aid Training Provider in Munster.

Ian, who served 22-years on the job in Bantry, as well as ​serving as station officer, turned his skills into a new enterprise when he established his company, Ian Vickery Safety Training, in 2022.

After being presented with the Irish Enterprise Award, Ian told The Southern Star he felt honoured with the recognition ​for the work he is doing, and the time and effort he puts into it.

Ian said he invests a lot in equipment in order to give people the best set of skills – skills that could possibly save a life.

‘It’s important too to instil in people not to panic when faced with an emergency situation,’ he said, ‘and ​to teach them how to get the help they need when they need it.’

It was after Ian successfully completed his Higher Diploma in Safety, Health and Welfare at UCC that he established his safety training business which helps businesses, and homeowners, deal with any emergency situation.