Bantry hosts live crib on Sunday

A QUIET corner occupied by Bantry Christian Fellowship on Tower Street in the town will be the perfect location for a live crib on Sunday.

In mid-November, the members of the fellowship did a test run.

They built the live crib structure and filled it with some friendly farm animals from the Top of the Rock pod park and walking centre.

There will be another chance to see this live crib on Sunday, December 22nd – the shortest day of the year – from 3pm until 6pm.

‘As dusk falls, there will be all the sights and sounds that came from that original stable in Bethlehem, pointing to a sense of wonder that the Christ child should be born in such a setting,’ David Ross, fellowship member, told The Southern Star.

At street level there will be the nativity scene that will be well worth a visit, while families will be offered the chance to follow the Christmas Story Trail upstairs.

As part of that journey, they will get to see the shepherds, the wise men, the angel and others from the Christmas story. In the main room, there will be gingerbread cookies to decorate, as well as carols and refreshments. Admission is free, but there will be boxes for donations, and all of the proceeds will be given to St Vincent de Paul, Bantry.