Bantry garda boss on move to Mayfield

ALMOST three years to the day that he took up his position of superintendent of Bantry District, Declan O’Sullivan has been reassigned to Mayfield in Cork.

Supt O’Sullivan, who is a native of Cork city, joined the gardaí in 1990 shortly after leaving school and was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 1999, when he was assigned to Midleton Garda Station.

In 2008, he was appointed detective inspector in Cork city and he held that position until October 2017, when he transferred to Bantry Garda Station, following his promotion to the rank of superintendent.

As the head of a district that has eight garda stations – namely Bantry, Castletownbere, Glengarriff, Kealkil, Durrus, Schull and Drimoleague within the jurisdiction – Supt O’Sullivan acknowledged: ‘My time here has been challenging but enjoyable.

‘Throughout the last three years,’ he said, ‘I was impressed by the strong community spirit in the locality, and the close relations between the gardaí and the community.’

During that timeframe, there has been a reduction in crime trends in the greater Bantry area, and a significant increase in the detection and prosecution of drug offences.

Supt O’Sullivan’s new duties in Mayfield will be in the community engagement hub in the north side of the city. His replacement in Bantry is Supt Ronan Kenneally, who took up duties last week.

‘I would like to thank Declan for his commitment to the community in Bantry District and to wish him well in his future position,’ said Chief Supt Con Cadogan said. The Chief Supt also said that Ronan Kenneally is ‘no stranger to Bantry, having served there for 18 months as an inspector, and I have no doubt that he, too, will be of excellent service to the community.’