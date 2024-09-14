Bantry Bay Port firm seeks local directors

A SEARCH is underway in West Cork for new directors to join the board of Bantry Bay Port Company.

Bantry Bay Port is seeking to strengthen the leadership and operations of the company by bringing new directors on board from the local area. Qualified individuals with a background in business, tourism, or maritime-related matters are strongly encouraged to apply.

The role is a four-year term on the Board, providing an opportunity to shape the future of Bantry Bay Port. The Board of Bantry Bay Port Company plays a critical role in guiding the development and operations of the port, which is a vital economic and cultural hub for the region.

‘Bantry Bay Port is at a pivotal stage of growth, and we are looking for individuals who can bring fresh perspectives and experience to our board,’ said Port of Bantry assistant harbour master Michael Murphy.

‘As the port continues to expand its operations and infrastructure, the expertise brought by new board members will be instrumental in driving forward key initiatives that benefit both the port and the wider community.’

Bantry Bay Port stretches about 35 km, taking in Bere Island and Whiddy Island. The port has seen cruiseliner traffic increase 144% this year, with a record-breaking 22 cruise ships scheduled by the end of 2024.

Interested candidates are invited to submit their expressions of interest, which should include a detailed description of their relevant competencies and experience, along with an up-to-date CV. Applications should be addressed to Mr. Donal Crowley, Company Secretary of Bantry Bay Port Company Limited, and can be sent via post to the Port of Cork Company, Tivoli Terminal Building, Tivoli, Cork, T23 YNT9, or via email to [email protected].

The deadline for submissions is September 23rd.