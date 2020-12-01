Bandon’s communal area back for Christmas

BANDON’S popular Bridge Lane that was transformed into a pedestrian zone complete with seating and parasols will return on November 30th in time for Christmas.

Fears had been expressed by many users of the area that the town would lose this facility due to ongoing main drainage works taking place.

Cork County Council had to re-open the street to facilitate traffic as Pearse Street is now currently closed, while St Finbarr’s Place has re-opened to traffic.

However, Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) confirmed that Bridge Lane will re-open from next week for the month of December but will revert back to traffic in January once works re-commence.

‘I have received numerous representations from people about how pleased they are with this wonderful amenity. It’s safe are and allows people to meet up in outdoors and practice social distancing,’ Cllr Coughlan told The Southern Star.

‘I also welcome the fact that it is available for the Christmas period which will benefit the town and I look forward for the town being fully opened for Christmas.’

Meanwhile, organisers of this year’s Virtual Santa’s Outpost are promising a bigger and better experience for families.

Timeslots are available every Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 7pm starting this Saturday November 28th until the weekend before Christmas. See www.santasoutpostbandon.com