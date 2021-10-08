Bandon’s Ariana gets top results in her Russian exam

A JUNIOR Cert student from Coláiste na Toirbhirte in Bandon has remarkably achieved the highest grade possible in Russian.

Ariana Rubika was recently informed by the Centre of Russian Language and Culture in Ireland that she received a C1 result after completing a Russian exam given by the St Petersburg State University

A spokesperson for the university said that this was the best and only result of C1 that they had this year from students and they are extremely proud of her.

‘We would also like to add that her certificate is especially amazing as it has no ending date and she won’t have to re-sit the exam in the future.’

They added that Ariana’s results of the Russian language exam which includes a grammar, a reading, an essay, an oral and aural section, completely surpasses the average for her age and above.

‘We would like to thank Coláiste na Toirbhirte for having such an excellent student and especially Ariana’s English teacher for teaching her in how to correctly structure her paragraphs and express her thoughts. In Ariana’s opinion this was one of the main reasons for her getting such a high result.

A spokesperson for Coláiste na Toirbhirte said Ariana’s grade is evidence of her excellence in the Russian language and this result will open all manner of doors for her into the future.