Bandon woman admits her part in vodka theft from bar

A 22-YEAR-OLD woman who took part in the burglary of a bar in Bandon where a box containing 12 one-litre bottles of vodka were stolen was left ‘carry the can’ after her two accomplices were not identified or charged.

Chantelle McInerney, of 14/15 Oliver Plunkett Street, Bandon pleaded guilty to the burglary charge at Bandon District Court.

Sgt Trish O’Sullivan told the court that at 3.30am on May 18th last three people – two males and one female – entered a laneway beside Little Norah’s Bar on North Main Street.

‘The two males climbed over a wall, broke into the storeroom and stole a box containing 12 one-litre bottles of vodka. CCTV from the bar was examined and the defendant was identified,’ said Sgt O’Sullivan.

Two days later, gardaí spoke to her at her home where they found two empty one-litre vodka bottles. She was cautioned and made admissions but said she didn’t enter the yard or the store room. The cost of the drink stolen amounted to €350.

‘The other two males, who were not local, were not identified and the property stolen was not recovered.’

The court heard that she has two previous convictions including assault and public order.

Solicitor Daithí O’Donnabháin said his client, who has a 15-month old child who doesn’t live with her, put her hands up immediately and made full statements to the investigating gardaí.

He said she is aware of the loss to the bar and will pay the money but would need time.

‘She has been living in Bandon since April and she’s keeping her head down and doesn’t engage anymore with the other two men,’ said Mr O’Donnabháin, who said his client’s assistance in the burglary was material in nature.

Judge James McNulty said that the nature of her engagement in this case was that she was an accessory to the burglary and went back to her house with the bottles of vodka.

‘She’s here in court carrying the can,’ said Judge McNulty.

He also said that she has ‘lost her way badly’ and as a mum she needs to concentrate on rearing her child who needs her love and care and he said the court would give her the time and spaced to concentrate her mind.

He convicted her, deferred penalty and requested a probation report be prepared. He then adjourned the case to September 1st.