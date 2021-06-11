Bandon students take top spot at enterprise awards

STUDENTS from Colaiste na Toirbhirte Bandon were awarded the prize for most innovative social media in the senior category at the national final of this year’s Student Enterprise Programme.

Supported by Local Enterprise Office Cork North and West, Kate O’Connor and Emily Barry of Hook R Strike took one of the main awards at the virtual event.

Kate and Emily worked under the guidance of their teachers Liz O’Dell and Lisa McCarthy and achieved huge attention in the run-up to the finals with their innovative lifestyle hack for keeping homes clutter free from sports gear which they sell online at hookrstrike.com, in Bandon Co-Op and Cummins Sports. The multi-purpose hand crafted rack can be finished in club or county colours.

The initiative, funded by the Government through Enterprise Ireland and delivered by the 31 Local Enterprise Offices in local authorities throughout the country, saw 29,000 students from almost 500 secondary schools across the country take part.

Kevin Curran, Head of Enterprise with Local Enterprise Office Cork North and West said: ‘It’s no surprise to see the challenges thrown up by the pandemic featuring in many of the businesses and the ongoing willingness for students to create businesses that not only sell services or products, but that help address ongoing issues in society. We see every year that the national finals are not an end point for our student entrepreneurs, but a stepping stone on the next stage of their entrepreneurial journey. From our class of 20/21 we will see some business leaders and global entrepreneurs of the future emerge.’