Bandon Primary School flies flag for wellbeing

July 19th, 2025 1:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Bandon Primary School flies flag for wellbeing Image
Members of the Amber Flag wellbeing committee proudly holding the flag at Bandon Primary School: James O’Driscoll, Kate Kelly, Grigore Castravet, Vedha Aneesh, Simon Necula, Hubert Kisiel, Jovana Jastin and Daria Ptak.

THERE were big smiles and proud hearts at Bandon Primary School as pupils and staff celebrated receiving the prestigious Amber Flag, a national award recognising schools that promote positive mental health and wellbeing.

The award, presented by Pieta House, acknowledges the efforts of the school community in creating a supportive, inclusive and proactive environment for whole school wellbeing.

Over the past year, Bandon Primary School and its wellbeing committee - made up of both staff and children - worked tirelessly to organise events, workshops and initiatives focusing on kindness, mindfulness, and emotional awareness.

A celebration will be held on the school grounds where the Amber Flag will be proudly raised.

*****

