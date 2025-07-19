Bandon Primary School flies flag for wellbeing

THERE were big smiles and proud hearts at Bandon Primary School as pupils and staff celebrated receiving the prestigious Amber Flag, a national award recognising schools that promote positive mental health and wellbeing.

The award, presented by Pieta House, acknowledges the efforts of the school community in creating a supportive, inclusive and proactive environment for whole school wellbeing.

Over the past year, Bandon Primary School and its wellbeing committee - made up of both staff and children - worked tirelessly to organise events, workshops and initiatives focusing on kindness, mindfulness, and emotional awareness.

A celebration will be held on the school grounds where the Amber Flag will be proudly raised.