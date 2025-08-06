Ban on vape and edibles drug will help end scourge - Towse

A WEST Cork councillor who previously called for semi-synthetic cannaboid HHC (hexahydrocannabinol) to be outlawed has welcomed the announcement that the drug is now banned.

In May, The Southern Star spoke to two West Cork parents who warned people to be vigilant about using vapes containing cannabinoid substances.

One child ended up spending 24 hours in hospital in a zombie state, while another man was diagnosed with substance abuse psychosis after using a specific type of branded HHC-containing vape.

Social Democrats Councillor Isobel Towse welcomed this week’s announcement describing the drug as a scourge on many young people’s lives.

‘I’m glad the Minister has acted to bring us in line with many European countries in banning it. Parents in West Cork whose children had suffered psychosis after vaping HHC came to me looking to highlight the issue and get it banned,’ said Cllr Towse.

‘They suffered awful nights with doctors wondering what was happening to their children, such were the effects of the drug. It wasn’t long in Ireland before it was the second most common drug used by young people who presented with psychosis at their doctors or hospitals.’

She added: ‘HHC is now an illegal substance so you should no longer see if for sale in your local vape shop or anywhere. Should another new, untested and unregulated drug comes on stream in the coming months I am appealing to vape shop owners to act on behalf of public health and not mess with vulnerable and young people’s mental health.’

Now that it is classed as a controlled drug, the import, export, production, possession, sale and supply of products containing HHC is now illegal.

It is one of 14 substances, including synthetic opioids and semi-synthetic cannabinoid that have been newly classified as controlled drugs

Christopher O’Sullivan TD also welcomed the ban. He said: ‘I’ve heard heartbreaking stories… It means for people who are in turmoil, this harmful and addictive drug will no longer be readily available.’