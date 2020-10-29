Baltimore Sea Memorial launches €35,000 online appeal

A COMMUNITY known for the life-saving heroism of its RNLI volunteers is now looking to honour the memory of those who have been lost to the sea.

Baltimore Community Council has not only secured planning permission for a beautiful ‘heart of the sea’ memorial, it has also established a fundraising committee to pay for it to be created and installed. The work of art – in copper, bronze and stainless steel – will be by Helen Walsh and Paddy McCormack, two highly-respected artists who have a close association with the area.

A third work of art – a contemplative seating area – by Noel Molloy, better known as Moz’Art, is also likely to be installed in phase two of the project.

The location of the Croí na Mara, the heart of the sea memorial, on a green adjacent to architecturally designed Harbour Master’s office, will tie it to the elements.

Tara Cotter, chairperson of the fundraising committee, told The Southern Star that they had hoped to secure a grant for the project but they have, so far, been unsuccessful in that regard.

Undeterred, the committee opened a ‘Baltimore Community Council’ sub-account at the PTSB in Skibbereen for fundraising purposes. Tara said: ‘We are hoping that people from all over the world that have ties with Baltimore will donate.’

The committee has also established a Baltimore Sea Memorial GoFundMe page that has a target of €35,000.

Tara said: ‘Our aim is to make this memorial area as inclusive as possible so that people of all abilities can come and remember loved ones who have been lost to the sea.’