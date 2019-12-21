Baltimore RNLI provides assistance to a fishing vessel in difficulty

Baltimore RNLI was called out on Friday afternoon to assist a fishing vessel in difficulty off the coast of Baltimore.

The all-weather lifeboat was launched at 1.16pm at the request of the Irish Coast Guard to assist an 18m fishing vessel, with two people onboard, that was in difficulty due to engine problems approximately two nautical miles south of Baltimore Harbour.

The lifeboat with six volunteer crew onboard, coxswain Aidan Bushe, mechanic Jerry Smith and crew members Eoin Ryan, Ronnie Carthy, Don O’Donovan and Brendan Cottrell reached the casualty vessel at 1.38pm.

Once the crew had assessed the situation they established a tow and brought the vessel back to Baltimore.

Baltimore’s inshore lifeboat with four crew members on board, helm Kieran Collins and crew members Ryan O’Mahony, Pat O’Driscoll and Eoin O’Driscoll was launched at 3pm to assist the ALB with berthing the vessel at the north pier once they had entered Baltimore harbour.

Once the casualty vessel was secured to the pier and the skipper was happy, both lifeboats returned to Baltimore lifeboat station, arriving at 3.38pm. Assisting at the lifeboat station was Rianne Smith.

Conditions at the time were moderate with a south south westerly force 3-4 wind, 2m sea swell and good visibility.

Speaking following the call out, Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer said: ‘Whilst there was no immediate danger to the crew on board, the skipper of the fishing vessel did the right thing in calling for assistance from the Irish Coast Guard.

Due to the conditions in the harbour at the time, the ILB was subsequently launched to assist in berthing the casualty vessel.

If you get into difficulty at sea or on the coast, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.’