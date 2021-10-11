Baltimore RNLI provide medical evacuation from Cape Clear

The Baltimore RNLI were called out yesterday afternoon to provide a medical evacuation from Cape Clear.

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched their all-weather lifeboat at 2.39pm, following a request from the Irish Coast Guard to provide a medical evacuation for a woman living on the island.

The Baltimore all-weather lifeboat crew arrived at North Harbour in Cape Clear Island at 2.58pm The casualty was transferred onboard the lifeboat and they departed the island at 3.14pm. The lifeboat returned to the station in Baltimore arriving at 3.37pm and the casualty was handed over to the care of HSE Ambulance crew at 3.43pm.

There were five volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat, coxswain Jerry Smith, Mechanic Sean McCarthy and crew members Colin Whooley, Don O’Donovan and Jim Baker. Conditions at sea during the call out were calm with a westerly force 3 wind, no sea swell and excellent visbility.

Speaking following the call out, Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI volunteer lifeboat press officer said: ‘If you find yourself in a medical emergency whilst on an island call 999 or 112.’