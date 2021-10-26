Baltimore RNLI launch to windsurfer in difficulty 

Baltimore RNLI were called out to provide assistance to a windsurfer in difficulty in Baltimore harbour, West Cork yesterday evening (Monday October 25th).

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched their inshore lifeboat at 6.30pm following a request from the Irish Coast Guard who had received a report from members of the public that a windsurfer appeared to be in difficulty in Baltimore harbour.

The Baltimore inshore lifeboat crew arrived at the casualty at 6.32pm to find them already paddling his own way back to Sherkin Island. The casualty was happy to continue to make his own way back so Baltimore inshore lifeboat escorted him until he had safely reached the pier on Sherkin Island at 6.45pm. Once the lifeboat crew were satisfied that the casualty required no further attention the lifeboat returned to station, arriving at 6.55pm.

There were four volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat, Helm Micheal Cottrell and crew members David Ryan, Ian Lynch and James Kitt. Assisting at the boathouse were Jerry and Rianne Smith. Conditions in the harbour during the call were calm with a south westerly force 2 wind and no sea swell.

Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer said: ‘We would like to commend the members of the public who raised the alarm today when they felt the windsurfer was in difficulty. If you see someone who appears to require assistance whilst at sea call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.’