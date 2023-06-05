Baltimore dealt with two shouts within the hour yesterday

Baltimore RNLI were on two shouts within the hour yesterday evening

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched their all-weather lifeboat at approximately 6pm yesterday evening, following a request from the Irish Coast Guard to provide a medical evacuation for a man on Sherkin Island.

The Baltimore all-weather lifeboat crew arrived at Sherkin pier a few minutes after launching and once the casualty was assessed by the Casualty Care lifeboat crew member, he was transferred onboard the lifeboat.

The lifeboat departed Sherkin Island at 6.45pm but on route back to the lifeboat station they noticed a small pleasure craft which looked to be in difficulty. The casualty vessel with four passengers on board had broken down within Baltimore harbour. Coxswain Aidan Bushe assessed the situation and decided that a tow was necessary. Within a couple of minutes a secure tow was established and Baltimore lifeboat proceeded to the nearby piers in Baltimore Harbour. Micheal Cottrell, a Baltimore RNLI crew member, was in his own vessel and assisted in berthing the casualty vessel. The Baltimore lifeboat then returned to the station, arriving at 7pm. The medevac casualty was brought ashore and made their own way to Skibbereen for further medical assistance.

Conditions in the harbour during the call out were good but breezy with an easterly force 4 wind and a slight sea swell.

Speaking following the call out, Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI volunteer lifeboat press officer said: ‘It was a busy evening for Baltimore RNLI with two calls within one hour. It was reassuring to find that the passengers onboard the casualty vessel were all wearing lifejackets and had the means to call for help had the lifeboat not been in the area at the time. Please remember to always wear a lifejacket or buoyancy aid when going out on the water and have a means of calling for help such as a VHF radio or a mobile phone. If you find yourself in a emergency whilst on or near the water call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.’