Ballyvourney sensory garden showcased in ESB campaign

THE spirit and drive behind the development of a sensory garden in Ballyvourney is being showcased in an advertising campaign to demonstrate the importance of supporting community initiatives.

The Ballyvourney Tidy Towns committee received partial funding from ESB through its Grousemount Community Benefit Fund.

Speaking on the importance of such funding, Samantha Morton from the Ballyvourney Sensory Garden, said: ‘The sensory garden is a wonderful addition to the local community, and we are delighted that so many people are getting the use of it since we opened it in 2021. Receiving financial support from organisations such as ESB is important for initiatives like this as they benefit all the community.’

The work and benefits of the sensory garden feature in an ESB video as part of its new community campaign.

The video showcases interviews with local volunteers who worked tirelessly to create the garden space.

Commenting on the importance of ESB supporting local initiatives, Marguerite Sayers, Deputy Chief Executive of ESB said: ‘The ESB has a presence in every community in Ireland, and we believe we have a vital part to play in supporting these communities to build a brighter future by helping them to reach their full potential. Through our various funds, including our Community Benefit and Energy for Generation Funds, we contribute more than €2m each year to local organisations and charities. We also have a number of staff initiatives in place so our people can make a meaningful contribution to their own local area.’