Ballydehob village gets its first traffic warden

FIVE years after double yellow lines were introduced in Ballydehob, the village has got a traffic warden.

It didn’t take long for word to get out that people would have to watch themselves and not park on the infamous double yellow lines for fear of incurring a €40 fine.

The local postmistress, Bridie Roycroft confirmed to The Southern Star that the traffic warden popped in to inform her that from March 1st he would be including Ballydehob on his rounds when travelling between Schull and Skibbereen. In 2015, there was nothing short of outrage in the village when the double yellow lines were put in place. However – after some consultation with the gardaí and the local authority – lines governing a few key spaces were removed: one was freed up at Staball Hill, plus three more outside of Levis and Ina Daly’s on the wider part of the street.

Bridie recalled: ‘We were concerned that the parking restrictions would have a huge impact on our business.’

But the years passed and no real action was taken – until now. There have been no reports of anyone having got a ticket, ‘so far.’