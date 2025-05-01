Ballydehob fire tackled by team of 20

IT took a team of 20 firefighters from Schull, Skibbereen and Bantry to get a gorse fire at Shanavagh in Ballydehob under control on Wednesday afternoon.
Ballydehob, West Cork, Ireland. 30th Apr, 2025. A gorse fire happened today in Ballydehob, starting at 2pm at Stouke Road and went over a hill to Shanavagh. Fire appliances, Gardai and an ambulance were on scene, with houses at risk for a small time. Firefighters were still dampening down at 5.30pm. Picture: Andy Gibson.
The alarm was raised shortly after 2pm on April 30th and it took until 6pm to get the blaze, at the very edge of the village, under control.
A source described the fire as ‘serious’ because it was on rough terrain within a half-kilometre of the town.
The dry weather conditions meant that the firefighters had to deal with the fire swiftly for fear it would spread.