Ballinascarthy’s Katie O’Donovan is Munster Macra Volunteer of the Year

BY Anne Barrett

FIRST and foremost, we are immensely proud to announce that one of our own, Kate O’Donovan from Ballinascarthy Macra, was honoured as the Munster Macra Volunteer of the Year.

This recognition, received in Athlone on September 23rd, is a testament to Kate’s commitment and her invaluable contributions at various levels within our organization and community. She is truly a deserving winner, and we couldn’t be prouder.

On the social front, our members had a fantastic time at the Ahiohill Music Festival. Social events are an element Macra is known for, and the festival prove a superb event for members.

Clonakilty Macra celebrated a remarkable 75 years with an evening of entertainment at the Rossmore Theatre.

This event, held in aid of West Cork Cancer Connect and Embrace Farm, featured instrumental pieces, comedy sketches, song, and dance. Club chair Niall O’Leary extended his heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported the evening.

Bantry Macra is gearing up for a fresh term following their recent AGM at the Ouvane Falls. The newly elected officers included Patrick Triggs as chairperson, Sara Collins as secretary, Katie Nicholas as treasurer, and Eoin Lynch as PRO. We eagerly anticipate hearing about their future endeavours in the Carbery Macra column.

Looking ahead, we invite all Macra clubs and members to participate in the leap Scarecrow competition. The deadline to submit a Carbery entry is October 18th, and we encourage all interested members in the Carbery Region to join forces on October 25th to set up these whimsical creations in Leap Village as a group. Message us on facebook or Instagram if you are interested.

On the skills development and personal growth front, Carbery Macra recently hosted a successful Macra Master Class workshop. This workshop was designed to equip Macra club officers with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in their roles throughout the year. We are looking forward to more training events like this in the future.

Moreover, we are actively seeking participants for indoor soccer, welding competitions, and debating. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a newcomer, there’s a place for you!

Additionally, for those looking to enhance their public speaking skills, Macra novice and senior debating competitions are just around the corner. These competitions offer a fantastic opportunity to boost confidence in public speaking, interviews, and delivering speeches - skills that can benefit you in all aspects of life.

Carbery Macra continues to advocate for young people in rural Ireland. The Macra pre-budget submission for Budget 2024 emphasizes creating a stronger and more progressive agricultural sector and vibrant rural communities. Accessibility to land and improved housing support are among the key priorities.

We are pleased to report that Carbery Macra members Fiona O’Leary, Patrick Collins, and Nicole Keohane have engaged in discussions with local politicians, including Senator Tim Lombard and Michael Collins TD, to address these important issues.

As we head into the future, Carbery Macra is actively looking for new members, and we’re excited about the possibilities that lie ahead. We extend our best wishes to Grace Dineen of Ballinascarthy Macra, a finalist for Macra’s Best New Member, and Clonakilty, who are finalists for Club of the Year, at the National Macra Conference (known as the Rally) in Ballinasloe during the October Bank holiday weekend.

Many clubs in the region are also gearing up for their capers (variety shows), and we invite anyone interested to get in touch and be part of these fantastic productions.

Stay tuned for more exciting updates and events in the coming months. Now that the evenings are closing in, if you are aged between 17-35 this is your chance. Keep an eye on Carbery Macra Social Media or email [email protected] to get involved.