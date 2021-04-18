Bailey confirms the end of his 30-year relationship

Ian Bailey has confirmed that his 30-year relationship with the artist, Jules Thomas, 'is over.'

Speaking at Skibbereen Farmers' Market, on Saturday, the 64-year-old – who will be the subject of two new documentaries in relation to the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier 25-years ago – is now looking for a new place to live in West Cork.

A French court convicted Ian Bailey in his absence of the murder of Ms Toscan du Plantier, but he has consistently denied any involvement in her killing and has successfully fought his extradition to France.

Mr Bailey told the Irish Mail on Sunday, 'I am feeling very raw at present, so I don’t want to speak about this right now, but it is over.’ Read a full report in next week's Southern Star.