Bail for teen charged in connection with Carrigaline assault

THE teenager (17) accused of causing serious injuries to another teenage boy in Carrigaline at the weekend has been remanded on bail.

The accused, who cannot be named because he is a juvenile, was brought before Cork District Court this afternoon where he was charged with two offences arising out of the incident.

He was charged with robbery and with assault causing harm, at Waterpark, Carrigaline on June 6th.

‘This case arises out of the social media incident where a video was circulated in relation to an incident at Waterpark in Carrigaline where a youth was assaulted and robbed of his mobile phone,’ he said.

Det Garda Healy said gardai had no objection to the accused being released on bail once he adhered to a number of conditions, including that he reside at a named address which he gave to the court but which was not be published.

He said that gardai were also seeking that he sign on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 9am and 9pm at a garda station near the named address where the juvenile must reside

Det Garda Healy said that gardai were also seeking that the accused stay off all intoxicants and be of sober habits while they also wanted the accused to stay off all social media.

He said that gardai were also seeking that the accused have no contact, directly or indirectly with three named friends whose names were given to the court but were not to be published.

And he said that gardai were also seeking an undertaking from the accused that he have no contact with any witnesses in the case and that he stay out of Carrigaline, Douglas and Blackrock areas of Cork as part of his bail conditions.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused on bail to appear again on July 10th.