BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms.

At a bowling final presentation in 1962 outside May Deane’s pub in Drimoleague, Paul Kingston presents a cup to the winner Liam Swanton with Donie O’Neill the runner up (in white shirt). If you recognise anyone email [email protected]

