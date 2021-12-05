News

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms.

December 5th, 2021 7:10 AM

By Southern Star Team

Having fun at an Industrial Hall dance in Clonakilty on November 11th 1971, when the music was provided by Red Hurley and the Nevadas. If you know anyone in either of these pictures, kindly provided by Bluett Photography Archive (see clonakilty1960sphotoarchive.com), email us at [email protected]

Share this article

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.