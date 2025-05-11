Southern Star Ltd. logo
BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

May 11th, 2025 1:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms Image
Stephen Roche (left) 1987 cycling world champion, winner of the Tour de Romandie, Tour de France and Gira d’Italia with Cathal O’Donovan, cathaoirleach, Skibbereen Town Council, navigator Bernard Smith and Adrian Healy, Skibbereen and District Car Club at the start of the Marine Hotel Fastnet Car Rally in 1996. Roche traded his bike for a rally car to participate in the event!

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected] 

View past copies of The Southern Star and The Skibbereen Eagle by going to https://irishnewsarchive.com/Southern-Star-Newspaper-Subscriptions 

*****

