BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

Stephen Roche (left) 1987 cycling world champion, winner of the Tour de Romandie, Tour de France and Gira d’Italia with Cathal O’Donovan, cathaoirleach, Skibbereen Town Council, navigator Bernard Smith and Adrian Healy, Skibbereen and District Car Club at the start of the Marine Hotel Fastnet Car Rally in 1996. Roche traded his bike for a rally car to participate in the event!

