Author whose body found on Sherkin is named

BY OLIVIA KELLEHER

Tributes have been paid to bird watcher and author, Julian Wyllie, whose body was found in a field on Sherkin Island two days ago.

The Scottish national was in his mid sixties and had lived on the island for two decades. He had gone to a local pub on New Year’s Eve and was walking across a field home when he had a medical episode. His body was discovered on January 2nd. The passing of Mr Wyllie is not being treated as suspicious.

Mr Wyllie co wrote two books Birds through Irish Eyes and Birds of the Homeplace with Belfast native Anthony McGeehan.

He had a fascination for birds and learned to read via The Observer’s Book of Birds He also had a love of post 1965 underground music. Mr Wyllie worked for conservation bodies and as a second hand record dealer.

The Sherkin Island Facebook page posted that Julian would be sorely missed by locals.

'He (Julian) was an all round legend. Fly high with your birds.'

Local woman Rosaleen O’Driscoll said that Julian who much loved in the local community because he was a such a nice person.

'He was a serious authority on birds and had published some beautiful books. Everyone is heartbroken by this sudden and tragic loss of a man who was considered a friend to all.'

The Birds Ireland Twitter (X) page called Julian 'a true gentleman' and the 'great finder of some super birds around Baltimore and Sherkin'.