Artist celebrates landscape with pop-up

WEST Cork artist Helle Helsner is letting locals and visitors alike know that her work is made locally with a pop-up display in the window of her studio in the former Doswell Gallery in Rosscarbery.

The display is part of the Design and Crafts Council of Ireland’s #madelocal campaign which was recently launched by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

Denmark-born visual artist Helle Helsner, who works in sculpture, drawing, jewellery and textiles, has lived in Ireland for half her life, and had plans to mark the auspicious year with a group exhibition featuring artist from both Ireland and Denmark, but this had to be postponed due to Covid-19. On learning about the #madelocal campaign, the entrepreneurial artist took the opportunity to create a unique display.

‘As 2020 marks the year where I have spent equal time in my native Denmark and adopted Ireland, arriving in September 1994 to study at Crawford College of Art and Design, I am particularly proud to be part of the Design and Craft Council of Ireland campaign #madelocal which launched on July 29th.

‘I feel blessed to call Ireland my home and I have fallen head over heels in love with its magnificent landscape. This is very much evident in my practice which takes its cue from the rugged and colourful landscape that surrounds me. The coastline, the wood, flora, and fauna all find its way into the work.’

In celebrating #madelocal Helle Helsner has created a pop-up display in her studio window, showing a selection of wearable art in the form of large bespoke hand knitted throws in 100% Donegal wool, and drawings currently exhibiting on the international online creator space BabyForest, which has its headquarters in Skibbereen.

This exhibition is a collection of small affordable drawings based on the ancient landscape under the title Tír.

For more on Helsner’s work, which includes sculpture and bespoke jewellery, see hellehelsner.com babyforest.co/tir