Art gallery invites public to celebrate its last show before two-year revamp

THE public is invited to celebrate the much-loved works of Crawford Art Gallery’s collection one last time in a final exhibition being held at the city centre gallery before it closes for major redevelopment works this autumn.

Now You See It is the name of the diverse exhibition of a diverse range of artworks from the collection presented across two floors.

It brings together the results of a recent public selection process called You Tell We Show, in which gallery-goers selected their own favourite works, with paintings and sculptures chosen by Crawford Art Gallery’s team.

This exhibition is an opportunity for visitors to experience these national treasures in Crawford Art Gallery’s historic building before its closure for a major redevelopment and restoration project in autumn 2024.

A date for the public closure is set to be announced within weeks and works to the building are due to begin in 2025 following the appointment of a building contractor.

The selected artworks in the last exhibition span three centuries and range from portraits and landscapes to more abstract expressions.

Featuring some well-known works by Dorothy Cross, Louis le Brocquy, Mainie Jellett, and Patrick Scott, the exhibition also encompasses recent acquisitions from a diverse array of local, national, and international artists.

Iconic public favourites including Men of the South by Seán Keating and portraits of Fiona Shaw and Roy Keane rub shoulders with works by Corban Walker, Bridget Flannery, Tom Climent, Amanda Coogan, and Dragana Jurišić.

‘We’ve been delighted and even a bit surprised by the artworks that have been requested,’ Michael Waldron, co-curator of the exhibition, says.

‘It’s a brilliant mixture where one can encounter an old familiar, new favourite, or unexpected delight. We are including the reasons for their selection in the labels too so that will be a fun new twist for visitors. But we’d still love to know if your favourite artwork is represented, or if you will find a new one.’

Originally built in 1724 as the city’s Customs House, the gallery is home to the famous Canova Casts, gifted to Cork two centuries ago.

Featured in the gallery’s collection of over 3,000 objects are contemporary artists Aideen Barry, Gerard Byrne, Maud Cotter, Dorothy Cross and Sean Scully as well as much-loved works by Irish artists James Barry, Harry Clarke, Mainie Jellett, Seán Keating, Daniel Maclise, Norah McGuinness and Jack B Yeats. Crawford Art Gallery will soon close for two years to undergo a multi-million euro investment which will increase gallery space by 45%, preserve and protect three centuries of existing built heritage, and create a cultural legacy for a new century as Cork continues to grow.

The project is a Government of Ireland 2040 project funded by the department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media in partnership with the Office of Public Works (OPW).

The building’s entrance will be reoriented to Emmet Place in line with the original Customs House layout dating to 1724.

A large new public gallery space will be created five stories above Cork City, creating a new vantage point for visitors to view city centre landmarks including Shandon and St Finbarre’s Cathedral.

There are free tours of the gallery on Sundays and bank holiday Mondays at 2pm and on Thursdays at 6.30 pm.

The exhibition is open daily until September 15th.