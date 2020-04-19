Ardfield’s Sean puts magicians under his spell with top tricks

A 12-YEAR-old Ardfield boy is on cloud nine after three world famous magicians gave his magic card trick video their seal of approval after his mum posted it online.

Dynamo, Matt Franco and Ireland’s Keith Barry were very impressed with the magic skills shown by Sean Gough, a sixth class pupil at Ardfield National School.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Sean’s mum Helen said he is just blown away with their reaction after she tagged them in one of his videos recently.

‘I think he was more impressed by the fact that they had watched his trick and commented on it and gave him compliments, too, rather than just retweeting it. This will definitely spur him on to do more and it has given him a huge boost.’

‘I would never have put something up like this in normal times, but felt it’s giving people light relief from all the sad news at the moment.

The next day Dynamo actually put it up on his own page and told him to “use this time indoors to practise, practise practise” and is looking forward to seeing more of his magic tricks.’

Helen and her husband Peter said that Sean was ‘gutted’ when the finals of West Cork’s Got Talent were recently postponed due to the Covid-19 crisis, as he was through to the finals.

‘So we started putting up clips of his tricks on Facebook for my own friends. Them one night I just put up one of them on Twitter and tagged the three magicians he loves.’

It was coincidentally a book on magic by Dynamo that Sean received for his birthday last year that sowed the seeds for his love for magic and he’s been practising ever since.

‘He’s getting through the crisis at the moment with no school but they still get a bit of schoolwork every day and it gives him lots of time to practice his magic now.

‘It’s keeping us all amused and he is still checking the views on Twitter. He is delighted now that it has reached over 1,000 views now,’ Helen joked.