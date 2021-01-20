Ardfield pupils milking their competition win

STUDENTS from Ardfield National School have won €3,000 in the Avonmore Super Milk Super Science Campaign.

Now in its third year, the campaign is designed to encourage primary schools nationwide to engage in STEM (sciences), while learning about the importance of bone health.

A fun experiment formed part of the campaign teaching children how to make and decorate their own bone mould using Avonmore Super Milk and some additional ingredients.

Ardfield National School intend on using the cash prize to fund a school book project.

Linda Sheehan, marketing manager for Avonmore Super Milk said ‘We are thrilled to help support schools to promote STEM-learning in the classroom and inspire the next generation of budding scientists with this project.

‘It is fantastic to see Ardfield NS utilise their prize to encourage reading - they are certainly very worthy winners.’