Apprentice had cocaine in car

AN apprentice carpenter from Beara has been given a conditional discharge after he admitted possession of €80 worth of cocaine.

A conditional discharge means that there is no criminal conviction recorded against the accused.

The facts of the case were outlined by the court presenter Sgt Trish O’Sullivan at Bantry District Court.

The sergeant said the investigating officer believed the accused, Jamie O’Neill (22) of Eyeries Cross, Beara, was acting suspiciously at The Pier in Castletownbere on July 30th, 2022. Sgt O’Sullivan said he was in the company of other males and the officer searched him but didn’t find any drugs.

What he did find was a set of car keys and the officer proceeded to search the accused’s car, where he found the cocaine.

In mitigation, Flor Murphy solicitor said his client, who has no previous convictions, is studying construction management and is hoping to return Canada as soon as he qualifies.

‘If he has a conviction he won’t get back in,’ said Mr Murphy.

Judge James McNulty indicated that he was willing to adjourn the case to allow the accused time to produce €1,000 as a bond for the conditional discharge. But the accused went to the bank and paid it on the day, which meant he left the court without a conviction.

A conditional discharge requires the accused to be of good behaviour for the next two years. If he doesn’t come to the attention of the gardaí during that time the €1,000 will be returned to him.