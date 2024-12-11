Aontú’s Kealy vows to build on success

AONTÚ’S candidate Becky Kealy has said she plans to build on her showing in Cork North West where she received 3,364 first preference votes.

Ms Kealy, a founding member of the party, brought her vote up to 4,054 through transfers before she was eliminated on the fourth count in Mallow but has vowed to build on the solid showing.

‘I will be watching to see if the promises made by my fellow candidates across this area who were elected will come good on the promises they made and if not, I will hold them to account, make no mistake about that. I do wish them well, politics is not easy,’ she said.

‘I know I have a solid base of 8% and I am going to continue to build on that and grow it. I will continue to work for and on behalf of my constituents and continue to strengthen the party I love and respect. I am honoured to be a founding member of Aontú and what we have achieved in just five years is nothing short of remarkable.’