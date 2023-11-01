Antóin was just 24, so cancer was definitely not on his radar

A young man from Ballingeary who twice battled testicular cancer is urging all men to be vigilant of their health, writes Emma Connolly

ANTÓIN Cremin from Ballingeary began to experience back pain at the start of 2019.

‘I put it down to work, I’m an electrician, or football injury as at the time I was 24, and of course thought nothing bad like what happened could ever happen me. As the weeks went on, it got progressively worse and physio was not doing anything for it,’ said Antóin.

One Monday morning in early February of that year it got so bad that walking was a struggle.

‘I went to my GP and he gave me pain relief and he sent me to CUH for an MRI the following morning. I went for the MRI, still in awful pain and while on the way home from Cork, my GP rang and told me go to ED in CUH. Fast forward to the following day, after numerous more tests and scans I was diagnosed with testicular cancer,’ he recalled.

At this stage he had suspected that something serious was wrong with him, but the diagnosis was a total shock.

‘After that, it all happened very fast. That Friday I had an operation to remove the tumour and went through four sessions of radiotherapy for pain relief purposes – two before surgery and two after.’

He was home the following week, and by early April he started chemotherapy under the care of Prof Derek Power, and the staff of St Therese’s Ward at the Mercy University Hospital.

‘I recovered well from the surgery, but in hindsight that was the easy bit. I did 12 weeks of chemo, on a bi-weekly basis, and would spend the week in hospital when I was getting it.

‘The first two sessions were ok, but then I became really sick from it. To be honest the cure was nearly worse than the disease. I spent quite a few weeks in that ward and I called it home for a long period of my illness. The care I got was second to none, and the nurses and staff there could not do enough for me,’ he said.

But there were more hurdles for Antóin to clear.

‘Towards the end of my chemo term, around mid-July of that year, I got a terrible blood clot in my arm as a result of chemo. This nearly resulted in the loss of my arm, and it was at that point I was at my lowest as I thought I could never again get better. I also got pneumonia while recovering. That was the hardest part of the whole thing. The nurses in St Therese’s knew I was at my lowest, and to be honest, only for them keeping a close eye on me it could have been a whole lot different. I got over that and finished my last round of chemo, went home and started my recovery. I began to feel normal again and eventually had enough energy to slowly get back into work a few months later,’ he said.

However, a routine scan that December showed the cancer had come back.

‘January came and more tests/scans and I was facing another battle with chemo. Next thing Covid hit and it was all thrown up in the air. They decided to do my chemo in the CUH as St Therese’s Ward had moved due to Covid.

‘I started my chemo battle again in the CUH, but the team at the Mercy were still at my beck and call. They were the people I went to if I needed anything. The staff at the CUH were brilliant, don’t get me wrong, but I had built a relationship with the team in the Mercy and they just knew me. I completed my chemo in July, 2020, and by August was given the all clear. Ever since I’ve been given the all clear, Prof Power and his team keep a close eye on me and it’s always nice to pop in to St Therese’s just to say hello.’

Antóin admits that the fear of cancer is always lurking at the back of his mind, but that he feels good.

‘I’m back at work, I play GAA and I’m involved in local drama – we recently performed in The Everyman Theatre in Cork city,’ he said.

He said without the support of his older brother Gearoid and his wife Amy, and his parents Michael and Nora he’s not sure how he’d have gotten through.

‘The whole community of Ballingeary were fabulous as well,’ he said.

Not surprisingly his outlook on life has changed, he no longer gets stressed over small things, and whenever the opportunity arises he gives back to the MUH.

He’s urging people to support ‘Mercy Heroes,’ an inspiring initiative that brings communities together annually to support Mercy University Hospital Foundation, and make a meaningful impact on the lives of those being treated at MUH. Funds raised this year will go directly to the teens and young adult appeal, which supports young patients through the challenges that serious illness brings.

He’s encouraging people to hold a coffee morning or dress up/dress down day this October to raise funds.

Prof Power said that teens and young adults require additional services and supports to help them during their treatment.

‘The work I do is only half of it. Having the right facilities, access to research, and being supported by complimentary services all play a part in our patient care; and that’s why it’s essential that we are able to fund and provide these when patients need them most.’

Antóin urged all men to attend for regular health checks.

‘We all think we’re indestructible but it’s important to be aware of symptoms and to get checked out.’

• To become a Mercy Hero, or make a one-off donation see www.mercyhosptialfoundation.ie.