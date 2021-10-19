Anrí is swimming around Ireland for the Cancer Society

Readers of The Southern Star are used to seeing unusual things in the waters off our shore, but a sighting of a bigger than normal fin could be that of Anrí Ó Domhnaill who is circumnavigating the entire country.

Anrí Ó Domhnaill, otherwise known as Henry O’Donnell, began his ‘finswim’ around Ireland expedition on September 17th when he launched himself into the big blue at Carrickfin beach on the Donegal coast.

This week he was swimming along the West Cork coast.

Anrí, together with his expedition team, is hoping to raise €100,000 for the Irish Cancer Society (ICS) and Water Safety Ireland (WSI).

Earlier this year, at the half-way point, off the Waterford coastline, Anrí confirmed they had raised €43,000, but at that stage they had to temporarily suspend the Finswim due to Covid.

Finswim is now back on track as Anrí attempts to complete the south coast before moving on to the west coast, northbound along the Wild Atlantic Way. An expedition vessel and crew from Tory Island provided the essential support and safety cover for Anrí on the first leg of the journey.

But now the expedition is relying on coastal communities to assist in the provision of a safety boat, food, accommodation, logistics, and operational input.

Anyone who might be able to help this worthwhile endeavour can contact the crew via their website www.finswim2020.com.