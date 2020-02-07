Animal charity wins year of petfood

WEST Cork Animal Welfare Group has ‘won big’ following the announcement that they were named as the 2020 winners of the Burns Charity prize.

Tory Joyce told The Southern Star that this means the centre has won a supply of Burns petfood for an entire year.

She said: ‘The win is a huge honour for us, but the real benefit will be to the dogs and cats in our care. We don’t have words enough to thank Burns Pet Nutrition for choosing us.’

The petfood company is based in Wales but is known worldwide for the work it does in helping charities through its awards scheme, as well as by ‘giving back’ to communities.

Tory said the charity is thankful for the win because the Burns brand is one of quality, and good nutrition is vital in taking care of the many neglected animals that come into their care.



Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.