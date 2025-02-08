An evening of love songs at Gosh

JOIN Jane O’Brien and Michael Alger for an eclectic mix of enduring love songs from the song books of the eras spanning from the 50s right up to the present.

The duo reinterpret classic love songs from many genres in their own pared down inimitable style.

Jane’s folk-jazz vocals and Michael’s rhythmic, yet delicate, guitar playing blend perfectly to create an intimate atmosphere as they take the audience on a journey full of the ups and downs of love.

After Jane and Michael’s wonderful evening of love songs for Valentine’s Day last year at the Black Gate, Gortalassa Old School House is delighted to welcome them to an evening at Gosh.

The event will jointly be in aid of roof refurbishment project for Gosh and for the hugely important charity Pieta, who support people affected by suicide.

The evening will take place at Gosh on Saturday February 22nd at 8pm.

Tickets cost €15 and can be booked by contacting: 086-3267326 or 086-8630624, after 6pm, or emailing [email protected].

There will be a raffle on the night and refreshments will be served.