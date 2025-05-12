Americana in Ardfield and Rosscarbery

A wonderful taste of American roots music comes to Ardfield and Rosscarbery this month with two special gigs by Eric Brace and Thomm Jutz on May 13th and 14th. Brace is a Grammy-nominated musician while Jutz is considered one of the foremost bluegrass composers in the USA. The Ardfield show takes place at the atmospheric Mountain Forge glamping site on the 13th with drinks and food available on-site.

The following evening, Wednesday 14th, the duo’s second West Cork gig takes place at the Abbey Bar in Rosscarbery. This will be a private affair for ticket holders only, and the venue will be set up for maximum enjoyment of the music. Full bar but please note food will not be served at this show. Capacity will be around 60 for the Ardfield gig and 40 at the Abbey. Contact Bert on 083-0971534 to book.