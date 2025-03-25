Almost €12k needed to replace 12 vital Beara defibrillators

Berehaven Red Cross, who maintain defibrillators throughout the Beara peninsula, are raising funds to help with the cost of replacing 12 defibrillators in the area which are now reaching the end of their service life.

The defibrillators which need replacing are located in Castletownbere, Eyeries, Ardgroom, Urhan, Kilmacowen, Kilcatherine, Bere Island and Rossmacowen, and are maintained by a team of trained volunteers.

Kathleen Dwyer of the Berehaven Red Cross Defibrillator Group explained that in January they became aware that although all the machines have in-date batteries and pads, they have all exceeded the recommended service life of 10-15 years.

‘Six of the defibrillators were purchased in 2007 and are now 18 years old,’ she said.

‘Three more were purchased in 2010, making them 15 years old and the final three were bought in 2011.

All these were purchased and maintained by local fundraising. Each machine costs €995 so to replace 12 we are looking at €11,940.’

Over 20 years ago, a group was set up in Eyeries to fundraise to provide defibrillators for the area, and shortly afterwards members joined from Castletownbere.

In 2006 the Berehaven Red Cross Defibrillator Group was established.

The group’s funds are managed by the Cork branch of the Irish Red Cross and all monies raised in Beara are ringfenced for use in Beara.

Kathleen said the group have applied for two grants – the Cork County Council Community Fund Scheme and the HSE National Lottery Fund. However, the group won’t know for a few months if they are successful with these applications and in the meantime are raising funds themselves.

With parts of the Beara peninsula, which includes two offshore islands, being over an hour from Bantry hospital and two hours from Cork University Hospital, the National Ambulance Service’s on-duty ambulance based in Castletownbere covers a huge area and at times can be off the peninsulas on calls.

Kathleen said their trained volunteers can provide early access to emergency medical services before an ambulance arrives.

‘Our volunteers are trained to recognise cardiac arrest, they can provide CPR and early defibrillation, these are essential steps in the chain of survival pending the arrival of paramedics and the ambulance service,’ she said.

‘We have a team of very diligent volunteers, and we are particularly grateful to Raymond McCarthy, Chris Muijzert and Theresa Hobbs who offer training in CPR and defibrillator use to members of the community in conjunction with the HSE National Ambulance Service.’

A fundraising collection will take place in Castletownbere on Friday March 14th.