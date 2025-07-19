Allowance boost good news for carers in Cork

WELCOME changes to the means test for the Carers Allowance will see more carers qualify for the payment in Cork.

News of the higher income limit was welcomed by Senator Noel O’Donovan, a member of the committee on social protection, who said 697 Cork carers would get an increased weekly payment as a result.

The Fine Gael senator said: ‘This change to the Carer’s Allowance is a hugely positive step which was announced in Budget 2025 and takes effect this week. The weekly income disregard for the Carer’s Allowance payment will increase from €450 to €625 for a single person, and from €900 to €1,250 for carers with a spouse/partner.

‘[This] will mean that 99 per cent of people receiving Carer’s Allowance will now receive the maximum rate of payment. In addition, these changes will mean that many more carers in West Cork who were previously outside the income limits will now qualify for a payment.

‘Our carers play a vital role in our society and we need to support them. This is a welcome step, but we need to go further. The Programme for Government commits to phasing out the means test entirely during the lifetime of this Government.’

Last week Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary introduced changes to allow more carers to avail of the allowance or the higher rate of payment.

The weekly income disregard for Carer’s Allowance is now increased by €175 to €625 per week for single carers, and by €350 to €1,250 per week for a couple.

Since 2022 both single and couple allowances have increased by 88%.