Alleged assault in Clonakilty was captured on CCTV

A 19-YEAR-old Clonakilty man who is alleged to have stamped on the head of another man has been remanded in further custody after he was refused bail.

Jamie Williamson of 11 Convent Way, Clonakilty appeared at Clonakilty District Court recently, having been remanded in custody from the previous week.

Sgt Paul Kelly told Judge Colm Roberts that the accused faces four charges in total including two alleged counts of criminal damage, the burglary of a local furniture store and assault causing harm. He said that the State was seeking a further remand in custody.

The court heard that the accused was before Clonakilty District Court on July 22nd and despite garda objections, bail was granted to Mr Williamson.

However, at the next sitting of Skibbereen District Court on July 26th gardaí said that he breached his bail as he wasn’t at his home when gardaí checked in on him.

Mr Williamson gave evidence on oath in court that he was at home on the night and was ‘in bed.’

Sgt Kelly said that however when he appeared at Bantry District Court on July 28th he admitted he did breach his bail.

At that court sitting, Gda Dara Ó Sé told the court that the accused faces an alleged assault on another man in Clonakilty from July 20th where they claim he was seen ‘stamping’ on the man’s head.

‘The alleged incident was captured on CCTV and mobile footage and while the injured party walked past the accused outside a bar the altercation took place and he kicked him to the ground,’ said Gda Ó Sé.

When arrested the accused made certain admissions and Gda Ó Sé said Mr Williamson is alleged to have been involved in several incidents in Clonakilty over a 48-hour period.

He said there is ‘very strong evidence’ to support the charges against Mr Williamson, who he said is involved in ‘serious criminality.’

Garda Ó Sé also said there is a possibility of the interference of witnesses and the chance that the accused might commit more offences while out on bail.

Having heard the details of the gardaí’s objection to bail, Judge James McNulty noted that the accused gave false evidence when he was challenged in court about breaking his curfew.

At Clonakilty District Court last week Judge Roberts further remanded him in custody to appear again in court on September 6th.