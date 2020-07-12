Al fresco dining in Kinsale

CORK County Council is to trial the closure of Short Quay and the Sunday closure of Main Street in Kinsale during the summer months, so that restaurants can trial al fresco dining. The decision follows extensive consultation under Project ACT, the Council’s programme to support communities impacted by Covid-19.

Some street parking has also been temporarily removed so that businesses can trade safely on footpaths. If the closures of Short Quay and Main Street are successful, the Council said that other locations may be considered in future.

Cllr Kevin Murphy, Chair of the Bandon Kinsale Municipal District, said: ‘We are very grateful to everyone who took part in the consultation process. The business community is fully committed to making the best of what will be an unusual summer in Kinsale, and hopefully, this will result in a more enjoyable experience for residents and domestic tourists to the town.’ (Photo: Andy Gibson)