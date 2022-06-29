News

Airport chaos looms large

June 29th, 2022 10:10 PM

IT seems the problems at Dublin Airport are far from over. The queues outside the front door have been replaced by shocking photos of luggage being piled high and filling up large interior spaces in the arrivals areas.

Those arriving from abroad tell horror stories of waiting for hours to get their suitcases, while others are experiencing the pain of having their bags on the missing list.

If staffing levels are the issue, then Dublin needs to get its act together before the even busier July and August holiday periods, before the country gets tagged with being a ‘no-go’ area for tourists.

***

