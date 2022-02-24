Air Ambulance patients are backing Kerry cycle

A WEST Cork cyclist who was airlifted to hospital after an accident last year has appealed to people to get on their bikes and raise funds for the Irish Community Air Ambulance.

The organisation has been chosen as one of the official beneficiaries for the 2022 Ring of Kerry charity cycle. The 175km event returns on Saturday July 2nd, starting and ending in Killarney. Registration is now open and is limited to 8,000 participants. Cyclists are invited to select one of six charities to represent.

Darren Lynch from Caheragh, along with fellow Corkmen Barry Cunningham and Diarmuid O’Donovan, were among more than 500 people aided by the air ambulance during 2021.

All three sustained serious injuries after coming off their bikes. Darren was injured on the Mizen Looper charity cycle from Drimoleague to Mizen Head last summer.

Now they’re encouraging cyclists to register and take part in the cycle on behalf of the organisation which is the country’s only charity-funded helicopter emergency medical service air ambulance.

Each helicopter mission costs an average of €3,500, all of which has to be raised or donated.

The air ambulance was tasked to 512 missions in 14 counties during 2021, its busiest year since it launched in July 2019.

The organisation relies entirely on fundraisers and donations, and says it will cost €2.1m to run the organisation in 2022.

To register for the cycle see ringofkerrycycle.ie