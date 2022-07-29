Air Ambulance had four farm calls in June

THE Irish Community Air Ambulance was tasked to five emergencies in West Cork during the month of June.

Ireland’s only charity-funded air ambulance – which operates out of Rathcool, outside Millstreet and works in partnership with the National Ambulance Service – said they were tasked to 42 medical and trauma emergencies for the month in total.

Of the 42 medical and trauma emergencies, 13 were road traffic collisions involving vehicles, while three involved pedal cycles. The team also dealt with eight cardiac arrests, while there were four farming emergencies including an animal attack.

There were also four incidents of stroke and heart attacks, while the top three counties that it was tasked to were Cork with 17, followed closed with 12 in Kerry and six in Tipperary.

There is no breakdown available of the medical and trauma emergencies that were responded to in West Cork.

Meanwhile, Porsche Club Ireland has announced a new fundraising event for the Irish Community Air Ambulance, which will run around the Cork region on Saturday July 23rd.

The Eircode Challenge Mystery Tour is the brainchild of a southern region member who has put together a mystery tour run solely by Eircode.

Porsche Club Ireland president Denis McGill said the club is very excited about this new event, which they hope will become an annual event supporting the Irish Community Air Ambulance services.

‘Collection buckets will be at the starting location, which is yet to be revealed and other locations too.

‘So keep an eye out and see if you can spot these beautiful cars as they explore the wonderful Cork locations and try to win the Eircode Challenge,’ said Denis.

Irish Community Air Ambulance chief executive Micheál Sheridan, thanked the Porsche Club of Ireland and said this unique fundraiser will also help to support the expansion of their advanced and critical care service to more locations across the country.