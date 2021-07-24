Air Ambulance fundraisers in Tadhg’s memory

A SERIES of fundraising events in aid of the Irish Community Air Ambulance will be held in West Cork during the August Bank Holiday weekend in memory of a young man who died last year.

Tadhg Murphy (19), from Glengarriff, was an apprentice plumber and enjoying his training working in Kenmare, when he was involved in a car accident on the morning of August 3rd 2020.

Tadhg is described as ‘a wonderful young man who loved his family and friends.’

On the morning of August 3rd, Teresa and Patrick got the phone call that no parent should ever receive.

They were informed their beloved son Tadhg along with his friend Michael Bowen had passed away in a car accident.

Tadhg’s family and friends were devastated and the community of Glengarriff, Adrigole and beyond rallied around.

Two local boys, Luke Harrington and Fergal O’Sullivan, who were also in the accident, were saved.

That, and the support of the entire community, has kept Tadhg’s family going through this painful year.

The family has decided to do a fundraiser for the Irish Community Air Ambulance to show their gratitude to the emergency services and in memory of Tadhg.

The fundraising events include a collection in Bantry Town on Friday, July 30th.

A football match will take place between Glengarriff and Adrigole the same evening July 30th at 8.45pm in Adrigole.

On Saturday, July 31st a sponsored walk will take place from the Wild Atlantic Bar, Adrigole to Glengarriff, leaving Adrigole at 3pm. A raffle will be drawn in Glengarriff village after the walk.

Donations can be also made online at idonate.ie/memorialtadhgmurphy.

The family of Tadhg has thanked the kind and generous sponsors who donated prizes for the raffle. They say that any support for the Irish Community Air Ambulance, a worthy, important service, is hugely appreciated.

The Irish Community Air Ambulance has responded to more than 1,000 incidents from its base in Rathcoole, since it was established in July 2019.

Each mission costs an average of €3,500. The service is not Government funded and relies solely on fundraising.